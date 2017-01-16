Anisimov assisted on both of Patrick Kane's goals in Sunday's loss to the Wild.

Kane had a monster of a night and Anisimov was right by his side the whole way. The former Blue Jacket snapped a five-game scoreless drought and picked up his first assists since Dec.27 against Winnipeg. While he went cold for a brief stretch, the 28-year-old now has 18 goals and 33 points in 42 games on the season. Anisimov is having too good of a season alongside Kane at both even strength and on the power play to not be inserted into your lineup whenever the Blackhawks are in action.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola