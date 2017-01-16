Anisimov assisted on both of Patrick Kane's goals in Sunday's loss to the Wild.

Kane had a monster of a night and Anisimov was right by his side the whole way. The former Blue Jacket snapped a five-game scoreless drought and picked up his first assists since Dec.27 against Winnipeg. While he went cold for a brief stretch, the 28-year-old now has 18 goals and 33 points in 42 games on the season. Anisimov is having too good of a season alongside Kane at both even strength and on the power play to not be inserted into your lineup whenever the Blackhawks are in action.