Blackhawks' Artem Anisimov: Snaps 14-game goal drought
Anisimov scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's win over Winnipeg.
The hulking pivot has a pair of multi-point outings through his past three games and is now up to 19 goals and 39 points for the season. A career year is well within his sights. Anisimov benefits from playing between Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin, and while the 28-year-old pivot has slowed down since his monster start to the campaign (eight goals and 17 points through 13 games), he's still a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
