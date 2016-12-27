Anisimov (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Tuesday, ahead of the evening's contest against the Jets, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Anisimov's return to the lineup is tantamount to that last major gift you originally thought you'd been snubbed on this holiday season. The Russian has been magnificent all season, and he'll look to cap off this month in high fashion having already produced five goals and two assists in nine games. Anisimov's roster spot opened back up by the Blackhawks putting Marian Hossa (upper body) on injured reserve.