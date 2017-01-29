Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Cold heading into All-Star break
Panarin notched two points, both assists, and went minus-4 in the seven games before the All-Star break.
Additionally, in six of those seven contests, Panarin only managed one shot on goal (though he did have seven in the other game). However, there's little reason for concern about Panarin. Last year's Calder winner has a whopping 44 points in 51 games. He'll break out of this slump, and likely soon.
