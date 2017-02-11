Panarin scored a goal and added two assists during Friday's win over Winnipeg.

It was Panarin's third multi-point game through his past four outings, and he has two goals and five assists during the span. Since joining Chicago last season, the 25-year-old Russian has clicked with Patrick Kane for 2.91 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five, and Panarin also has 39 power-play points. Panarin is an elite scorer that's capable of padding the points column in bunches, and he's often underpriced in daily contests.

