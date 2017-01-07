Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Continues torrid pace with power-play tally
Panarin scored a power-play goal in the second period and registered four shots on net during Friday's win over Carolina.
With 19 points -- eight goals -- through his past 17 games, Panarin has silenced any questions of whether his production as a rookie was sustainable. Since entering the league, the sophomore has a seventh-ranked 3.05 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 2,000 minutes, and Panarin's 117 points are the fourth-highest total.
