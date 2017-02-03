Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: First multi-point game since Dec. 18
Panarin chipped in a goal and a power-play assist Thursday in Arizona.
Panarin's second-period goal to make it 4-1 ended up being the game-winner following a futile Coyotes comeback. That tally broke a nine-game drought for the Russian, who surprisingly also hadn't contributed multiple points in a game since doing so four times consecutively between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18. Despite the recent slump, the second-year forward once again finds himself on pace to crack 70 points after finishing with 77 as a rookie.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Cold heading into All-Star break•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Continues torrid pace with power-play tally•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Inks two-year extension with Chicago•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Records two assists in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Records second straight three-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Records three power-play points versus Islanders•