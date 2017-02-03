Panarin chipped in a goal and a power-play assist Thursday in Arizona.

Panarin's second-period goal to make it 4-1 ended up being the game-winner following a futile Coyotes comeback. That tally broke a nine-game drought for the Russian, who surprisingly also hadn't contributed multiple points in a game since doing so four times consecutively between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18. Despite the recent slump, the second-year forward once again finds himself on pace to crack 70 points after finishing with 77 as a rookie.