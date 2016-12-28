Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Inks two-year extension with Chicago
Panarin agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Panarin agreeing to a bridge deal comes as a bit of a surprise, but the Blackhawks will be relieved to have the 25-year-old winger locked up for two more seasons while general manager Stan Bowman works on clearing cap space to make a long-term extension a possibility. The Russian forward has been extremely productive during his time with the Blackhawks, racking up 114 points (45 goals, 69 assists) in 117 games, and should continue to produce at a near point-per-game pace while skating with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov on what has become one of the best lines in the NHL.
