Panarin agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Panarin agreeing to a bridge deal comes as a bit of a surprise, but the Blackhawks will be relieved to have the 25-year-old winger locked up for two more seasons while general manager Stan Bowman works on clearing cap space to make a long-term extension a possibility. The Russian forward has been extremely productive during his time with the Blackhawks, racking up 114 points (45 goals, 69 assists) in 117 games, and should continue to produce at a near point-per-game pace while skating with Patrick Kane and Artem Anisimov on what has become one of the best lines in the NHL.