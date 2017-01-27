Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Cold in month of January

Seabrook has only tallied three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games in January.

It's been a bit of a trying month for Seabrook and his owners, but the 31-year-old blueliner is still on pace to put up a respectable 39 points this season and is averaging over three minutes of ice time on the man advantage per game, so there's no need to panic yet. Seabrook will hope to break out of his scoring slump following the NHL's impending All-Star break.