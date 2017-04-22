Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook: Declines to play in Worlds

Seabrook will not be playing in Worlds, citing that his wife is due to give birth in two weeks, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The veteran blueliner was good for three goals and 39 assists in 79 regular-season games, but didn't record a point as the Blackhawks were swept in the first round. Seabrook does add a significant defensive presence, though, recording 111 hits and 147 blocked shots.