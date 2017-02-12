Campbell had an assist in 18:02 of ice time in Saturday's win over the Oilers.

It was the first point in eight games for Campbell, who has put up 14 points in 55 games this season. The veteran logs decent minutes and plays on the second power-play unit, but he's on the decline and is overshadowed by the likes of Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith in Chicago. Campbell remains a decent play in some deeper formats, but he's too inconsistent to be trusted in most fantasy leagues.