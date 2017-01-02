Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows three goals in loss to Blues
Crawford saved 31 of 34 shots during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Crawford endured some tough luck in the loss, including one goal that went in off a defenseman's foot, but it was also his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more saves. The veteran netminder is now 1-2-1 with a .928 save percentage since returning from his emergency appendectomy performed Dec. 3. There might continue to be a few peaks and valleys through the end of the season, but Crawford's track record speaks for itself, and he remains a matchup-proof No. 1 goalie for your virtual club.
