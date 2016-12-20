Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back at practice Tuesday

Crawford (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Crawford won't start Tuesday against the Senators, but reportedly could return to game action as soon as Friday against the Avalanche. However, the Blackhawks will undoubtedly continue to take a cautious approach with their workhorse netminder's rehab, as backup Scott Darling has been fantastic during Crawford's lengthy absence, posting a 6-2-1 record with a 1.90 GAA and .938 save percentage over nine appearances. Either way, Crawford's owners shouldn't have to wait much longer to plug the Canadian backstop back into their lineups.