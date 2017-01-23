Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Backstops Blackhawks to third straight win

Crawford stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's win over the Canucks.

Crawford outdueled Ryan Miller to backstop Chicago to their third consecutive victory. The 32-year-old gave up four goals in his last outing against Colorado, but rebounded with an impressive showing against the Canucks. With the victory, Crawford advances to 18-10-3 on the season with a .919 save percentage. His numbers this month haven't been great, but Crawford appears well on his way to getting back on track and remains one of the most dependable fantasy netminders around.