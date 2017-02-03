Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Breaks two-game skid
Crawford made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Coyotes.
Both teams mustered 30 shots, but Crawford managed to get one more than Coyotes counterpart Mike Smith. While holding the league's second-worst offense to three goals isn't much of an accomplishment, Crawford did break a two-game losing streak with this performance. He has now allowed at least three goals in eight of his past 11 appearances.
