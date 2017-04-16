Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Burned for five goals in Game 2 loss
Crawford gave up five goals on 29 shots in Saturday's Game 2 loss to the Predators.
Crawford played well in Thursday's loss, but he simply wasn't good enough Saturday as the Blackhawks dropped to 0-2 in the series. The 32-year-old has 83 playoff games and two Stanley Cups under his belt, so if anyone can get back on track, it's Crawford. Chicago has yet to score a goal in the series, so if they can break out of their funk, Crawford has the capability of backstopping them to a comeback.
