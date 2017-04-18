Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Can't salvage Game 3 despite 46 saves

Crawford stopped 46 shots in Monday's Game 3 against Nashville, only to take a 3-2 overtime loss.

He conceded a 2-0 third-period lead to a pair of Filip Forsberg goals, and then Kevin Fiala netted the winner deep in overtime. Still, other than his five-goal Game 2 implosion, Crawford has largely held down his end in the Chicago net; his teammates have let him down by scoring just two goals in three games on opposing minder Pekka Rinne. That puts Crawford in the unenviable position of facing elimination in Thursday's Game 4 on the road.

