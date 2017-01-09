Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Collects 15th win Sunday against Nashville

Crawford stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's win over the Predators.

It was the 15th victory of the season for Crawford, who is sporting a .925 save percentage. The 32-year-old continues to pad the win column and is delivering for a Chicago team sitting atop the Western Conference standings. While he's had some fairly average outings of late, Sunday's shutdown performance against Nashville could be a sign of what's to come. Keep him rolling.