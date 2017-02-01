Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Defending cage Thursday

Crawford will tend the twine for Thursday night's game in Arizona, Tracey Meyers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford has lost his last two in a row, but that shouldn't deter fantasy owners from deploying him Thursday -- Crawford has not suffered a three-game losing streak yet this season and has actually looked pretty solid in his last two games despite the losses, saving 57 of 63 shots total. Not to mention he's facing a hapless Coyotes squad that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.16 goals per game.