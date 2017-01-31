Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws Tuesday's start

Crawford will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Sharks, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford has been mediocre since the calendar turned to 2017, posting a 5-4-0 record to go with awful ratios (.891 save percentage, 3.32 GAA). Things aren't likely to get easier as the Blackhawks embark on a six-game road trip, since their first opponent, the Sharks, currently sits atop the Pacific Division with 64 points