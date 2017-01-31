Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Draws Tuesday's start

Crawford will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Sharks, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford has been mediocre since the calendar turned to 2017, posting a 5-4-0 record to go with awful ratios (.891 save percentage, 3.32 GAA). Things aren't likely to get easier as the Blackhawks embark on a six-game road trip, since their first opponent, the Sharks, currently sits atop the Pacific Division with 64 points

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola