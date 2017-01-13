Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing pucks Friday

Crawford will be the starting netminder for Friday's showdown in Washington, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Despite allowing 13 goals over his last five starts, Crawford has come away with four victories thanks in large part to a clicking Chicago offense that scored 17 goals in those games. Crow may have his hands full Friday against a Capitals offense that is scoring at a clip of 3.83 goals per game in January.