Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing pucks from Canucks

Crawford was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will be the starting goalie for Sunday evening's matchup with the Canucks, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Despite a very strong showing from Scott Darling against the Bruins on Friday, Crawford will be back in the starter's net to try and get back on track after some rocky play over the last month or so -- he's allowed at least three goals in every game but one in January, but his offense has bailed him out several times en route to a 3-3-0 record. Crow will look to turn it around Sunday against a Vancouver squad that ranks 26th in the league with 2.34 goals per game.