Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Falls to Sharks

Crawford allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 3-1 loss to San Jose on Tuesday. The third was an empty-netter.

Over his last eight starts, Crawford has alternated back-to-back wins with back-to-back losses, which is somewhat of a curious trend. Nonetheless, he's stuck on 18 wins with ratios (2.55 GAA, .918 save percentage) that are subpar compared to last season (2.37, .924), so it's been somewhat of a disappointing campaign for the 32-year-old.