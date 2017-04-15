Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Game 2

Crawford is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 2 against the Predators, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford was sharp in Game 1, turning aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced, but he ultimately wasn't able to pick up a win due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and help his team even up the series Saturday evening.

