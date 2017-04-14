Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Handed tough-luck Game 1 loss

Crawford gave up the only goal of Thursday's Game 1 loss to Nashville, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

Viktor Arvidsson got him on a masterful deflection in the first period, and that was all the night's scoring. It's a tough one for Crawford, extending his personal losing streak to four games dating back into the regular season, but he certainly played well. The Blackhawks will surely ramp up their offensive support as the series goes on; they'll suit up for Game 2 on Saturday.