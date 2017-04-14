Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Handed tough-luck Game 1 loss

Crawford gave up the only goal of Thursday's Game 1 loss to Nashville, stopping 19 of 20 shots.

Viktor Arvidsson got him on a masterful deflection in the first period, and that was all the night's scoring. It's a tough one for Crawford, extending his personal losing streak to four games dating back into the regular season, but he certainly played well. The Blackhawks will surely ramp up their offensive support as the series goes on; they'll suit up for Game 2 on Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...