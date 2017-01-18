Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hangs on for road win
Crawford turned aside 19 of the 23 shots he faced in Tuesday's 6-4 win against the Avalanche.
Crawford wasn't terribly sharp, as has been the case for most of the season. He has allowed two or more goals in each of his past 11 outings as well as a total of 14 markers over his past four starts. Treat him more as a No. 2 fantasy netminder until he gets his game back to its old All-Star caliber again.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled in loss to Minnesota on Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday against Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pulled after allowing five goals•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing pucks Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Saves 33, wins in OT•