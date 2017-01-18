Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Hangs on for road win

Crawford turned aside 19 of the 23 shots he faced in Tuesday's 6-4 win against the Avalanche.

Crawford wasn't terribly sharp, as has been the case for most of the season. He has allowed two or more goals in each of his past 11 outings as well as a total of 14 markers over his past four starts. Treat him more as a No. 2 fantasy netminder until he gets his game back to its old All-Star caliber again.