Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal for Winter Classic

Crawford will be between the pipes against the Blues on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Crawford's first two appearances after returning from injury were underwhelming at best, but a 36-save victory over the Predators could be what the netminder needed to shake of the rust. The 32-year-old resumes his place in the crease for the Winter Classic versus rivals St. Louis, which should provide him with some additional motivation to record his first win of 2017.