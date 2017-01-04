Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Thursday

Crawford will be between the pipes against the Sabres on Thursday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford has just one win since returning from injury, but could benefit from playing a Buffalo squad that has managed a mere 2.19 goal per game, third worst in the league. Recent struggles aside, the netminder has a .927 save percentage on the year, his best since becoming the starter in the 2010-11 season.