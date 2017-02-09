Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Makes 35 saves to top Wild

Crawford saved 35 of 38 shots during Wednesday's overtime win against Minnesota.

Dating back to the beginning of January, Crawford sports a poor .898 save percentage and 3.13 GAA. He's picked up three consecutive wins (all on the road), though, so perhaps he and the Blackhawks are rounding into form for the stretch drive. Additionally, with the overall landscape of fantasy netminders in mind, Crawford's a rock-solid No. 1 goalie for your virtual club. He's well on his way to his fourth consecutive 30-win season with above-average ratios, after all.