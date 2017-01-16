Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Outdueled in loss to Minnesota on Sunday
Crawford allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's loss to the Wild.
Crawford played well in the loss, but Devan Dubnyk was just that much better. With the defeat, Crawford drops to 16-10-3 on the season with a .921 save percentage. The 32-year-old will continued to be relied on heavily by Chicago and makes for a safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
