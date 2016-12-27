Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday

Crawford will defend the net at home against the Jets on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the clear indication that he'll start between the pipes against the league's 17th-ranked offense. He'll need an especially watchful eye on rookie sensation Patrik Laine, who is already up to 19 goals this season.

