Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Patrolling crease Tuesday
Crawford will defend the net at home against the Jets on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford was first off the ice at morning skate, which is the clear indication that he'll start between the pipes against the league's 17th-ranked offense. He'll need an especially watchful eye on rookie sensation Patrik Laine, who is already up to 19 goals this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 31 in loss to Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers tough-luck overtime loss to Aves•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Friday against Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taken off IR•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Fields shots Friday•