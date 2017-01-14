Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Pulled after allowing five goals

Crawford allowed five goals on 30 shots before being pulled Friday in Washington.

The team in front of him just didn't bring it in this lopsided 6-0 defeat. Backup Scott Darling gave up one goal on four shots in his 11:49 of action as every single Blackhawks skater finished with a negative rating. Expect a better effort from Crawford and the crew Sunday against the division rival Wild.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola