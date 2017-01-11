Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Saves 33, wins in OT

Crawford gave up three goals on 36 shots against Detroit on Tuesday, ultimately coming out on top thanks to Duncan Keith's game-winner early in overtime.

All three tallies came in the second period, including Luke Glendening's game-tying score with just 19 seconds remaining in the frame. Otherwise, Crawford locked it down en route to his third consecutive win. He's failed to hold the opposition under two goals in any of his seven starts since returning from IR, but Crawford still has a solid .919 save mark in that time period. Blame the Blackhawks' skaters for making him face so much rubber -- he's seen 31.9 shots per game during that span.