Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday in Nashville

Crawford will get the start in goal in Thursday's road game against the Predators, NHL.com's Brian Hedger reports.

Crawford was solid in his last outing Tuesday against the Jets, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but didn't do enough to pick up his 13th win of the season. The 31-year-old netminder will look to return to his winning ways in a tough road matchup with a Predators team averaging 3.11 goals per game at home this season, ninth in the NHL.