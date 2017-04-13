Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday's Game 1

Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's Game 1 against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford will look to build on the success he had against Nashville during the regular season, as he's been rock solid against the Predators this campaign, compiling a 3-1-0 record while registering a .921 save percentage over four appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will likely start every game of the Blackhawks' first-round series, barring injury or an abysmal performance.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...