Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday's Game 1

Crawford is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's Game 1 against the Predators, Charlie Roumeliotis of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford will look to build on the success he had against Nashville during the regular season, as he's been rock solid against the Predators this campaign, compiling a 3-1-0 record while registering a .921 save percentage over four appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will likely start every game of the Blackhawks' first-round series, barring injury or an abysmal performance.