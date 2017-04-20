Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Game 4 in goal

Crawford led his team onto the ice for warmups, indicating that he will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's must-win game in Nashville.

The Chicago defense left Crawford out to dry in Game 3 when they allowed 49 shots on goal, and though Crow managed a .939 save percentage in that game, he still emerged with the loss. Crawford has been one of the only bright spots in the Blackhawks' disappointing first three playoff games, so if his teammates can get their stuff together, they may just be able to avoid the sweep Thursday.

