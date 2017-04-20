Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Game 4 in goal
Crawford led his team onto the ice for warmups, indicating that he will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's must-win game in Nashville.
The Chicago defense left Crawford out to dry in Game 3 when they allowed 49 shots on goal, and though Crow managed a .939 save percentage in that game, he still emerged with the loss. Crawford has been one of the only bright spots in the Blackhawks' disappointing first three playoff games, so if his teammates can get their stuff together, they may just be able to avoid the sweep Thursday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Can't salvage Game 3 despite 46 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Will start Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Burned for five goals in Game 2 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Gets starting nod for Game 2•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Handed tough-luck Game 1 loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Slated to start Thursday's Game 1•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...