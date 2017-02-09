Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in goal Friday

Crawford will defend the net for Friday's showdown in Winnipeg, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford comes into Friday riding a three-game win streak in which he's allowed nine goals on 99 shots. Perhaps more importantly though, the Blackhawks offense has picked up the pace to the tune of 13 goals over that span, providing Crow with the offensive support he needs to pull out the victories. He'll look to make it four in a row against a slumping Jets team that has dropped its last two contests and is averaging only 2.67 goals per game so far in February.