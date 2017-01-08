Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in goal Sunday

Crawford will guard the crease Sunday against the Predators, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford's last few starts have produced mediocre results in goal and will face another significant test Sunday against a division foe averaging 2.63 goals per contest on the road this season. Crawford owns a solid 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage at the United Center this season, providing a good matchup Sunday.

