Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in goal Sunday
Crawford will guard the crease Sunday against the Predators, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.
Crawford's last few starts have produced mediocre results in goal and will face another significant test Sunday against a division foe averaging 2.63 goals per contest on the road this season. Crawford owns a solid 2.06 GAA and .933 save percentage at the United Center this season, providing a good matchup Sunday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Collects 15th win Sunday against Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 17 in overtime win•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Allows three goals in loss to Blues•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: In goal for Winter Classic•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 36 to beat Predators•