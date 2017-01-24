Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in goal Tuesday

Crawford will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford was solid in his last start Sunday against Vancouver, turning aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced en route to a 4-2 victory. The 32-year-old backstop will look to pick up his 19th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Tampa Bay team that has lost eight of its last 10 games.