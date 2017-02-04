Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Saturday in Dallas
Crawford will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Stars, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crawford wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Arizona, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but did enough to pick up his 19th win of the campaign. The 32-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a divisional matchup with a Stars team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this season, 14th in the NHL.
