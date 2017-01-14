Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Sunday against Minnesota
Crawford will guard the goal in Sunday's home game against the Wild, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Crawford didn't play well in his last start, allowing five goals on 30 shots in Friday's 6-0 loss to the Capitals. The Canadian netminder will look to bounce back in another difficult matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.23 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.
