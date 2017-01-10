Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Tuesday against Detroit

Crawford will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crawford played well in his last outing, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Predators. The Canadian netminder will look to pick up his 16th win of the season in a matchup with a banged-up Red Wings team that has lost three of its last four games.