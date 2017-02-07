Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting Wednesday in Minnesota

Crawford will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Wild, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

Crawford hasn't been particularly sharp lately, surrendering at least three goals in four of his last six starts, but has played well enough to pick up four wins over that span. The 32-year-old netminder will look to earn his 21st victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Wild team that is 17-6-0 at home this season.