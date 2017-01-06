Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 17 in overtime win

Crawford made 17 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

Crawford wasn't very busy, facing just 20 shots while Sabres counterpart Anders Nilsson saw 43. Such are the perks of tending goal for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Crawford will have trouble getting to 32 wins for the fourth consecutive season after missing most of December due to appendicitis, but he still sports a solid 14-8-3 record.