Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 31 in loss to Jets

Crawford made 31 saves on 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

He delivered a credible effort in his second start back from IR, but the Blackhawks weren't able to get much going on offense. Nonetheless, Crawford looks entirely healthy and remains among the upper crust of fantasy netminders.

