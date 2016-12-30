Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Stops 36 to beat Predators

Crawford made 36 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win at Nashville.

Crawford was the far busier goaltender in this one, with Nashville's Pekka Rinne facing only 23 shots. He helped earn his first win in three tries since returning from an appendectomy by drawing a controversial tripping call on Craig Smith that led to Jonathan Toews' power-play equalizer. Scott Darling performed admirably while Crawford was out for most of December, but the 31-year-old veteran reclaimed the starting job immediately upon returning.