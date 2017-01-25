Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Struck by Lightning in loss

Crawford yielded four goals over 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against the Lightning.

Crawford appeared to have a layup against the worst team in the Eastern Conference, but the Lightning had other ideas. Despite some uneven results lately, allowing three or more goals in nine of his past 13 appearances, he remains a solid fantasy option since he is the backstop for a contender with a high-octane offense. Even when he isn't at his best, wins have been flowing.