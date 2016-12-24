Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Suffers tough-luck overtime loss to Aves

Crawford saved 34 of 36 shots during Friday's overtime loss to Colorado.

This was Crawford's first start since Dec. 1, but the 31-year-old netminder looked sharp and should return to seeing the lion's share of starts for the Blackhawks. Crawford returns to being a high-end fantasy goalie in all seasonal formats and a strong option in daily contests. He owns a 12-6-3 record and .928 save percentage, after all.