Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taken off IR

Crawford (illness) is no longer showing on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Crawford is rounding out his recovery from an emergency appendectomy performed Dec. 3. The Blackhawks have yet to officially announce a starter for Friday's game against the Avalanche, but various reports have indicated that Crawford could dress for that one. If Crawford needs more time, expect Scott Darling -- 10-3-2, 2.35 GAA in 17 games -- to continue filling in between the pipes.