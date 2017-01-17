Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Tuesday

Crawford will be the starting backstop for Tuesday night's away game against the Avalanche, Tracey Myers of CSN Chicago reports.

It's been a bit of a rough stretch for Crawford recently, as he's now allowed eight goals over two consecutive losses. Luckily, the veteran goalie will have a good chance to turn it around when he faces the league's worst offense in Colorado, which has managed to average a meager 2.00 goals per game this season and also ranks 26th in the NHL with 28.4 shots per game.